Our chic and cozy Marijuana boutique is here to serve you and your cannabis needs. Our little shop has been serving Kirkland, Juanita, Kingsgate, Totem Lake, Kenmore, Woodinville and Redmond area for over three years! During that time we've established long term relationships with many growers like Freddy's Fuego, Gabriel, Dab Dudes and Indigo! Let Mary Jane be your kinda girl! We are located behind the Totem Lake Toyota Dealership, and next to Jordan River Moving.