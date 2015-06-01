MateoM
Great selections! Friendly and knowledgeable bartenders! Very good prices! Best weed shop in Kirkland!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
Great selections! Friendly and knowledgeable bartenders! Very good prices! Best weed shop in Kirkland!
ORDER TO QUALITY CANNABIS PRODUCTS ONLINE FROM THE GREENS REMEDY DISPENSARY. -CARTRIDGES -CANNABIS EDIBLES -WEED STRAINS -CBD OIL -CONCENTRATES -CBD ISOLATE -THC PILLS -PURE THC OIL -CHARLOTTES WEB OIL -RICK SIMPSONS OIL ETC. WE SHIP ONLY TO AREAS MENTIONED BELOW. ALL 50 STATES, AUSTRALIA, EUROPE AND UAE. CONTACT...Text, Call, WHATSAPP +1 920-770-3649 wickr ID...greensremedy KIK ID...greensremedy
This is the closest dispenserary to me. It is a little tricky to find the first time as it's tucked in an industrial area (easy to miss the final turn so go slow). I love this shop for a variety of reasons. I can bring my dog in (they love him), I get knowledgeable staff each time, it's always quick but never rushed, they carry a wide variety of product. What's not to love?
hey watsup great service 😇 and suggestions👍. I'm only here visiting. it would be cool if someone can link up and meet for a nice sesh 😅😭
I love ordering online and coming in to pick up. Great people.
Very friendly. Even the other costumers! Easy parking even when it's busy. Atm is at point of sale so I don't have to wait in two lines. Deals are competive, loyalty program discounts keep me on budget, and the budtenders seem to know their shit. Recommendations stand true, I'm not getting a bag of mystory weed that sucks. I love these guys. Can't speak on the concentraits I'm a flower nut- They have lots of vape carts, the glass is limited. Tiny shop fuuuuul of flower. <3
Great customer service
Awesome little shop with helpful and friendly bud tenders.
Be forewarned that there is no ATM on site, and they will not accept a vertical drivers license, so if you just recently turned 21 and haven't visited the DMV since, bring a passport. Products are expensive and their daily "deals" are not that good. Would not shop here again.
I love this store and think all the Budtenders are awesome 😎