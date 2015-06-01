Noxrazi on July 23, 2019

This is the closest dispenserary to me. It is a little tricky to find the first time as it's tucked in an industrial area (easy to miss the final turn so go slow). I love this shop for a variety of reasons. I can bring my dog in (they love him), I get knowledgeable staff each time, it's always quick but never rushed, they carry a wide variety of product. What's not to love?