Everyone was super nice and super helpful but all I saw was a bunch of glorified Reggie I probably won't be back.
Great new owners, new staff, new products, and even better pricing - seriously this place is awesome. I don't give many reviews, but they've definitly earned it from me twice over in 2 days now lol. Right off the highway, with a great setup and next to the vape shop or gas station or bar or whatever you need in a short drive for everything you need to get your kicks on 66 now :)
The people are very helpful. They educate you and find what’s best for you! The variety is good. Lots of good strains on bottom shelf and NEVER disappointed in top shelf. Purchased my 1st little girl from here and they ask about her often. My family jokes that I am in there forever- it’s cuz I love the atmosphere, I love the people, and of course I LOVE THE PRODUCT!! I love Mary Jane 918 Worth the drive ya all—- down 66