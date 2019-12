Kimicals on June 1, 2019

The people are very helpful. They educate you and find what’s best for you! The variety is good. Lots of good strains on bottom shelf and NEVER disappointed in top shelf. Purchased my 1st little girl from here and they ask about her often. My family jokes that I am in there forever- it’s cuz I love the atmosphere, I love the people, and of course I LOVE THE PRODUCT!! I love Mary Jane 918 Worth the drive ya all—- down 66