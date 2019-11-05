Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Mary Mart is a recreational and medically endorsed cannabis store. We serve 21+ persons located in Tacoma, Gig Harbor, Puyallup, Fife, etc. in the state of Washington. We provide quality products that cater to all walks of life and exceptional customer service! We focus on community involvement, education/ transparency and influencing/ boosting our local culture.