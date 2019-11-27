Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Enjoy your gatherings this week with our new prerolls! We are open today until 8pm and closed tomorrow, Happy Thanksgiving!
About
Mass Alternative Care is Western Massachusetts' premier marijuana dispensary.
We are a seed to sale company with all of our own MAC products grown in the greater Springfield area. We also offer products sourced from other companies which gives customers the opportunity to try products from other parts of the state.
With a knowledgeable and caring staff, a welcoming atmosphere, and ample parking, we strive to achieve the highest levels of quality and customer service.