Patriot1178 on October 26, 2019

So last week and this week I went bought 1/8 thinking it was a certain thc% What it showed online n instore menu then when I get home completely different last week I let it go thinking maybe misprint on label then last night went to buy wedding crasher 26.9tac n 25% thca I get home n was 25tac n 23thca not what menu said so I called to question it n she tells me that it’s from different batch n takes about half hour to update menu which last week I was there as soon as they opened so menu should be updated b4 they open if they know it’s different batch they should tell u they don’t because that’s there way of getting u to the store thinking it’s high % I can see if it happened 1 time but 2 weeks in a row who u trying to fool lady