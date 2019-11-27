Follow
Mass Alternative Care (Medical)
Wedding Crasher #2 (22.2% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care
21%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Punch Breath Shatter (91.1% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Medical)
91.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Incredibles Strawberry Crunch Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$33.33each
+1 more size
In-store only
All Products
Crunch Berries (18.7% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Medical)
16.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Triple OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pizookies (24.3% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Medical)
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Starfighter
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Jolly Green Giant (23.8% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Medical)
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Jolly Green Giant
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dosidos X Bully Kush (21.2% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Medical Use)
20%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Punch Breath (18% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Medical Use)
17%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Star Punch (27.5% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Medical Use)
26.4%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Crunch Berries (Bulk Flower) 14.9% TAC
from Mass Alternative Care (Medical Use)
14.57%
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Berry Chill #7 (23.2% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Medical Use)
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Snickerdoodle (21.4% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Medical Use)
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dosipop #2 (21.7% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
French King Live Sugar (74.3% TAC)
from RYTHM
74.4%
THC
0%
CBD
French King
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Shire Wolf Shatter (74.4% TAC)
from Berkshire Roots
69.9%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Star Punch Shatter (84.6% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Adult Use)
84.6%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Squad OG Live Resin (94% TAC)
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
91.9%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Super Girl Scout Live Resin (94.1% TAC)
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
91.2%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Cherry Cookies Live Resin (84.6% TAC)
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
81.9%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Ayahuasca Purple Live Resin (82.6% TAC)
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
76.5%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
MAC Tonic Shatter (87.7% TAC)
from Mass Alternative Care (Medical Use)
74.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
The Wife
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Vortex Crumble (76.4% TAC)
from Berkshire Roots
67.4%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Tangie Full Spectrum CO2 Oil (79.4% TAC)
from GTI
76.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
French King Full Spectrum CO2 Oil (80.5% TAC)
from GTI
77.2%
THC
0.2%
CBD
French King
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Brownie Scout Full Spectrum CO2 Oil (79.2% TAC)
from GTI
75.9%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Platinum Girl Scout Cookies
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Otto 1:1 Full Spectrum CO2 Oil (81.2% TAC)
from GTI
37.9%
THC
38.6%
CBD
Otto
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Peppermint Kush Live Resin (92.9% TAC)
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
90.8%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Peyote Cookies Live Resin (86.2% TAC)
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
83%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Brownie Scout Live Sugar (76.4% TAC)
from RYTHM
76.4%
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
413 Milk Chocolate Bar
from Berkshire Roots
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$20pack of 10
In-store only
CBD 2:1 Watermelon Fruit Chews
from Berkshire Roots
42mg
THC
85.8mg
CBD
$33.33each
+1 more size
In-store only
Uplift Tincture (Sativa)
from Berkshire Roots
61.4mg
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Calm Tincture (Indica)
from Berkshire Roots
231.28mg
THC
2.14mg
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$50each
In-store only
CBD 2:1 Tincture (225MG)
from Berkshire Roots
76.52mg
THC
156.32mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Incredibles Mile High Mint Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$33.33each
+1 more size
In-store only
Incredibles Bay State Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$33.33each
+1 more size
In-store only
Incredibles Peanut Butter Buddha Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$33.33each
+1 more size
In-store only
413 Dark Chocolate Bar
from Berkshire Roots
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$20pack of 10
In-store only
Peach Mango Fruit Chews
from Berkshire Roots
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$33.33each
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Raspberry Fruit Chews
from Berkshire Roots
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$33.33each
+1 more size
In-store only
