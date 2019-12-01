40 products
$199 oz 7 of 9
Valid 12/6/2019 – 1/1/2020
Sharing the holiday cheer with $199 ounce special on 7 of 9. 1 oz for $199, 1/2 oz for $120
While supplies last. Cannot be combined with other offers.
All Products
Enstabo
from Unknown Brand
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
7 of 9
from Mass Wellspring
16%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Diesel
from Mass Wellspring
8.9%
THC
10.5%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Domina
from Mass Wellspring
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Domina
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dreamings
from Mass Wellspring
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Haze
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Apocalypse
from Mass Wellspring
10.2%
THC
8.8%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cloudberry
from Mass Wellspring
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass
from Mass Wellspring
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dr. Who
from Mass Wellspring
13.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Granola Funk
from Mass Wellspring
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Kush
from Mass Wellspring
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Biker Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Mass Wellspring
13.2%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Gorilla
from Mass Wellspring
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Distillate Droppers - Strawberry Cough (Sativa)
from UKU
81.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Distillate Droppers - OG Kush (Hybrid)
from UKU
78.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Distillate Droppers - Cookies (Hybrid)
from UKU
67.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Distillate Droppers - Taste of Rainbows (Indica)
from UKU
82%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Distillate Droppers - Death Star (Indica)
from UKU
77.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Distillate Droppers - Durban Poison (Sativa)
from UKU
83.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
RSO Full Spectrum Droppers
from Curaleaf
56.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Distillate Droppers - Fruity Pebbles OG (Hybrid)
from UKU
82.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Tincture 15mL CBD
from Unknown Brand
6.62mg
THC
175.4mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Tincture 15mL THC
from Unknown Brand
158.49mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Fruit Chew Watermelon 20pk
from Unknown Brand
92.8mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Fruit Chew Green Apple 20pk
from Unknown Brand
86.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Fruit Chew Blue Raspberry 20pk
from Unknown Brand
80.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Chocolate Beaker White 10pk
from Unknown Brand
42%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Chocolate Beaker Milk 10pk
from Unknown Brand
37.8mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Chocolate Beaker Dark 10 pack
from Unknown Brand
37.8mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate CBD
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
99.2mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Lozenges 5 mg 20 pk - Green Apple
from Unknown Brand
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$3520 pack
In-store only
Tincture - MXR Quench 1:1
from Unknown Brand
260mg
THC
267mg
CBD
$62each
In-store only
Cloudberry
from Mass Wellspring
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$90.5 gram
+1 more size
In-store only
7 of 9
from Mass Wellspring
16%
THC
0%
CBD
$90.5 gram
+1 more size
In-store only
Granola Funk
from Mass Wellspring
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$90.5 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Black Domina
from Mass Wellspring
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Domina
Strain
$9.5 gram
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Apocalypse
from Mass Wellspring
8.6%
THC
8.3%
CBD
$90.5 gram
+1 more size
In-store only
Dr. Who
from Mass Wellspring
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$90.5 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mandarin Kush
from Mass Wellspring
18.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Biker Kush
Strain
$90.5 gr
+1 more size
In-store only
Cooling Mint Shea Butter THC
from Unknown Brand
85mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only