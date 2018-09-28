Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Mass Wellspring is a registered medical dispensary (RMD) located in Acton, MA. Conveniently located near Maynard, Concord, and Sudbury, we are open 7 days a week from 10am – 8pm. Currently, we are only serving registered Massachusetts Medical Marijuana patients and their caregivers. No appointment is necessary.