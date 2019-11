Grand Opening is July 7th! Come out and see us! Under the shadow of Pioneer Peak and at the foot of The Butte for outdoor hiking. We are positioned to meet your needs as you head down to the Alaska Raceway Park or Jim Creek. If you happen to be enjoying the banks of the Knik River or the Matanuska River, come stop by and check us out. The Eklutna tailrace is just a few miles down the road from us as well. Only 7 miles from downtown Palmer! Alaska State Fair?!? Come by and see us, we will be the closest dispensary for you to reach. We are going to be known as the spot in the Butte that carries the best strains - Some of the Winners we will carry MTF - Matanuska Thunder Fuck - Will have for Opening Coming in August/September as grown in our grow room you can view Blue Dream DJ Short Blueberry Dutch Treat B-Witched White Fire OG Master Kush Blackberry Kush For all your outdoor adventures in Alaska make Matanuska Cannabis Company your stop to restock when you head out to explore our beautiful state!