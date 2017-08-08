Maui Grown Therapies is a physician-led, patient-centered team comprised of medical doctors, scientists, medical cannabis experts and Maui business leaders. Our combined skills, extensive experience and expertise represent an unequaled ability to operate fully compliant medical cannabis dispensaries on Maui. Education, compassion and safe access are central to our mission. We educate and serve patients, caregivers, families and healthcare providers and strive to provide equitable access to medical cannabis in compliance with all state regulations. Patient safety, product safety and public safety are our top priorities.