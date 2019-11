Ikingedi on August 15, 2019

I have been coming here for a bit now. I even referred my cousin. We decided to try the 30$ carts they had and they recommended the Purple Punch. We bought 3 of the carts and were so disappointed. They knew it taste like crap and still sold it to us. They even make it look like itโ€™s selling by putting a few on the shelf to fake it out. Such a nice shop with dishonesty.