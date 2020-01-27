71 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 15
Show All 15
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$125
Staff picks
B's Treats CBD Sucker
from B's Treats
5mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$8.5each
In-store only
B's Treats CBD Honey Sticks
from B's Treats
2mg
THC
40mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Coda Coffee & Doughnuts 300mg
from Coda Signature
300%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Highly Edible CBD Pucks 10:1 Ratio
from Highly Edible
20mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Coda Cream & Crumble
from Coda Signature
200%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Stratos Relax 300mg Tablets
from Stratos
300%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Incredibles Watermelon CBD 10:1 Gummie 300mg
from Incredibles
30%
THC
300%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Strawberry Lemonade 1:1 200mg/200mg
from Wana Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Peanut Budda Budda 200mg
from Incredibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16each
In-store only
All Products
Himalayan Gold
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wildebeast
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Chunk
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Haze
from Unknown Brand
9%
THC
12%
CBD
Critical Haze
Strain
$3.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
R4
from Unknown Brand
0.53%
THC
16%
CBD
R-4
Strain
$3.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Manitou Sour ( New School )
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Manitou Sour
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison ( New School )
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Widow
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Widow
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Leroy Og
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Harlequin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$3.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hash Plant
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Violator Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Violator Kush
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Headband
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Flav Headband 1g Cartridge
from Flav
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Chill Tower Indica Distillate Cartridge 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20Per Unit
In-store only
Chill Tower Sativa Distillate Cartridge 500mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20Per Unit
In-store only
High Country Live Diamonds
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Excellent Extracts Shatter
from Excellent Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Drip Grape 500mg Drink
from Unknown Brand
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Drip Watermelon 500mg Drink
from Unknown Brand
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Incredibles Indica 1000mg Gummies
from Incredibles
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$52each
In-store only
ioVia THC:CBD 500mg
from ioVia
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
ioVia Hi-CBD 500mg
from ioVia
25mg
THC
475mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
ioVia THC:CBD 200mg
from ioVia
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Incredibles Strawberry Crunch 1000mg Bar
from Incredibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$56each
In-store only
Verra 1:10 MicroMist
from Unknown Brand
400mg
THC
40mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Verra 1:1 MicroMist
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
12