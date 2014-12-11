Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
"Professional, Personable, Pure."
Located in North Colorado Springs, MC Caregivers has been a part of the local MMJ community for almost 10 years.
We strive to meet every patient's needs and always provide helpful, honest information.
We have a large edible selection to meet any unique medicating needs and we offer unique daily specials to fit any budget throughout the week.
Give us a call or stop by if you have any questions!
719-264-6337
5875 Lehman Drive #100
Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918
Info
Followers 109
Joined Leafly 2014
5875 Lehman Drive Suite #100, Colorado Springs, CO