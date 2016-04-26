WHO WE ARE MCEC is proud to be the first and largest Type M9, state sanctioned medical cannabis delivery service based in San Bernardino County. We transport medical cannabis, edibles, concentrates and cannabis-related products to legally registered patients in California. We are one of the most recognized medical cannabis companies in the region and pioneered the on-demand delivery service model. MCEC patients have the option of ordering via call-center, website and mobile app while tracking orders using real-time GPS. Our reputation and footprint continues to grow by adhering to the following fundamental business practices: Provide best of breed products, create an exceptional customer experience and make a positive impact in the all the communities that we serve. Today, MCEC is considered one of the most dominant and trusted on-demand cannabis delivery services in Southern California. For more information please visit us at www.mcecdelivery.com. Additionally, placing orders directly at our website qualifies for rewards points that can be redeemed at our online store.