Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
XJ-13 BY HEARTLAND FARMS RESTOCKED! TRY THEIR BLUE COOKIES AND SUPER CRITICAL TOO! SELECT EDIBLES ON SALE AND GET READY FOR Black Friday!
About
Med Pharm is a true mom and pop veteran owned business with NO in-state/out of state or out of country investors! 30% of our proceeds go to building a no kill animal shelter!
All our prices are out the door pricing!
10% off your first visit!
10% Veteran Discount!
DON'T FORGET YOUR FREQUENT PHARMER CARD! AFTER 10 PURCHASES RECEIVE 25% OFF YOUR ENTIRE NEXT PURCHASE!