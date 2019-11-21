Med Pharm is a true mom and pop veteran owned business with NO in-state/out of state or out of country investors! 30% of our proceeds go to building a no kill animal shelter! All our prices are out the door pricing! 10% off your first visit! 10% Veteran Discount! DON'T FORGET YOUR FREQUENT PHARMER CARD! AFTER 10 PURCHASES RECEIVE 25% OFF YOUR ENTIRE NEXT PURCHASE!