We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA RECOMMENDATIONS TODAY!
3140 NW CACHE RD. SUITE 3
1PM-5PM
CALL FOR MORE INFO.
5806993323
About
Providing Lawton, Medicine Park, Elgin, Cache, Altus and many more surrounding cities in Oklahoma with the highest quality Flower, Edibles, Pre Rolls, and Concentrates. ATM on site. Handicap Accessible. Cash Only. Wide Selection of Growers and Processors from all over Oklahoma. Fully stocked Headshop. Complimentary Snack/ Coffee Bar for customers. 10% off First Time Discount. We can also help you get your Medical Marijuana Card!