Diamonds 0.5g
from Xen Xtracts
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Gummies 100mg
from Easy Street
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica + Sativa
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Gummies 250mg
from Smokiez Edibles
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Assorted Flavors
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Cartridge 1.1g
from Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Assorted Strains
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
All Products
THCA Isolate 0.5g
from Xen Xtracts
93.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
RSO 1g Syringe
from US Cannabis Pharma (USCP)
65%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Gummies 200mg
from Easy Street
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica + Sativa
Strain
$33each
In-store only
Coffee Beans 45mg
from Kind Bites
45mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Gummies 300mg
from Swerve Edibles
300mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Assorted Flavors
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Brownie 100mg
from JustUSEats
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Brittle Bites 50mg
from Jacked Up
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Gummies 100mg
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Assorted Flavors
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Cake Pop 100mg
from Bee Elevated
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Assorted Strains
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Mini Chocolate 14mg
from Kind Bites
14mg
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Gummies 100mg
from Sweetgrass Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Smoothie 140-160mg
from Smooth Drank
150mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$22each
In-store only
Smoothie 290-320mg
from Smooth Drank
310mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$32each
In-store only
Leaf Gummie 250mg
from Goodfellas Cannabis Company
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Cartridge 1g
from Timeless Vapes
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Assorted Strains
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Cartridge 1.2g
from Electraleaf
93%
THC
0%
CBD
Assorted Strains
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
1937 Cartridge 1g
from US Cannabis Pharma (USCP)
89%
THC
0%
CBD
Assorted Strains
Strain
$451 g
In-store only