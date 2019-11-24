Follow
Medicated Living
NEW STRAINS ALERT
Flores Nuevas ** OGiesel ** Jesus OG Kush ** Jacked Up More Strains Available. Más Flores disponibles. All strains 3.5G for $30 **Ivu Incluido**
**While Supplies Last!!**
All Products
Banana Zkittlez Flower Lot
from Caribbean Green Cultivo
41.17%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Banana Zkittlez
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Critical Kush Trim
from Advanced Logistics- Cultivo
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Y Griega CBD Flower Lot
from Caribbean Green Cultivo
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Trim
from Advanced Logistics- Cultivo
13.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Critical Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Palace Kush - Indica - Flower
from NextGen Cultivo
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
FLower Lot
from Advanced Logistics- Cultivo
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Girl Scout Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Blueberry Kush
from Biocann Caribbean Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Blueberry Kush Shake
from Biocann Caribbean Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Blueberry Kush 3.5
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Caribbean Green Cultivo
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Devil's Glue
from Advanced Logistics- Cultivo
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Devil's Glue Trim
from Advanced Logistics- Cultivo
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Jacked Up
from TPZ Ventures Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Jesus OG
from TPZ Ventures Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Ogiesel
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Papaya Trim
from Advanced Logistics- Cultivo
13.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Distillate Vape Pen .5g - 0.50 grams
from Herbman Healing, LLC
58.89%
THC
26%
CBD
CBD-D Diesel
Strain
$47each
In-store only
Full Spectrum Oil Vape Pen .5g - 0.50 grams
from Herbman Healing, LLC
75.18%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Citrique
Strain
$47each
In-store only
Vape ATF 1:1 - 0.00 grams
from Herbman Healing, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$47each
In-store only
Vape ATF 2:1 - 0.00 grams
from Herbman Healing, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$47each
In-store only
Vape ATF Premium - 0.00 grams
from Herbman Healing, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$47each
In-store only
Vape MPP 3:1 - 0.00 grams
from Herbman Healing, LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$47each
In-store only
Catpiss 500 mg CO2 Cartridge - 0.50 grams
from Encanto Giving Tree Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$54½ g
In-store only
Tombstone 500 mg CO2 cartridge - 0.50 grams
from Encanto Giving Tree Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Gunslinger 500mg CO2 Vape Pen - 0.50 grams
from Encanto Giving Tree Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Edelweiss Kush CO2 Vape Pens - 0.50 grams
from Encanto Giving Tree Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Shuttereye 500 mg CO2 Vape pens - 0.50 grams
from Encanto Giving Tree Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Sky Pilot 500 mg CO2 Cartridge - 0.50 grams
from Encanto Giving Tree Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Trifi 500 mg CO2 Cartridge - 0.50 grams
from Encanto Giving Tree Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Golden Nugget 500mg CO2 Vape Pen - 0.50 grams
from Encanto Giving Tree Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Cowboy Kush PRITCH OIL - 0.50 grams
from Encanto Giving Tree Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Gunslinger THC/CBD 1:1 500mg Vape - 0.50 grams
from Encanto Giving Tree Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Nanotech Tincture- Piña Colada
from Encanto Giving Tree Manufactura
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Big Bubba Kush (Horizonte) - Sugar Wax (1g) - 0.00 grams
from IMC Corp Manufactura (M16015)
___
THC
___
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Cosmic Temple - Sugar Wax (1g) - 1.00 gram
from IMC Corp Manufactura (M16015)
___
THC
___
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Moonshine Haze Sugar Wax (1g) - 1.00 gram
from IMC Corp Manufactura (M16015)
___
THC
___
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Silver Kush Sugar Wax (1g) - 0.00 grams
from IMC Corp Manufactura (M16015)
___
THC
___
CBD
$59each
In-store only
Vape .5mL Baox PURE - 0.50 grams
from IMC Corp Manufactura (M16015)
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
1234