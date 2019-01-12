131 products
20% off treehorn edibles and Mad Chef Chocolate Bars
Staff picks
Blueberry (Price includes tax)
from Savage Farms
17%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Master Kush (Price Includes Tax)
from Elite Leaf
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Urkle (price includes tax)
from Green Therapy Farms
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Raw Distillate 1000mg Tincture (Tax Included
from Mr. Mack's
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
None
Strain
$110each
In-store only
CBD + THC Coconut Oil 8 oz (price includes tax)
from 420 Bomb
1014mg
THC
736mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Kosher Dawg Pre Roll (price incudes tax)
from Delta 9 Agrology Ltd Co
___
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
GRAV 9" Klein Sprocket Recycler (Tax Included)
from Grav Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$180each
In-store only
The "Monica" Vase Bong (price includes tax)
from My Bud Vase
___
THC
___
CBD
$85each
In-store only
"Aurora" Vase Bong (price includes tax)
from My Bud Vase
___
THC
___
CBD
$105each
In-store only
All Products
Tutankhamon (price includes tax)
from Just Jane
17.4%
THC
2.9%
CBD
Tutankhamon
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
9 LB Hammer (price includes tax)
from Delta 9
18%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Safety Meeting (price includes tax)
from Delta 9
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Safety Meeting
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fire OG (price includes tax)
from Elite Leaf
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass
from Just Jane
18.9%
THC
4%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream (price includes tax)
from Freeman Farms
23.7%
THC
5.3%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien OG (price includes tax)
from CAX Organics
18.1%
THC
1%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peaches and Cream (price includes tax)
from Purple Tangie Cannabis Co
18.1%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AK-47 (price includes tax)
from High Noon Cannabis
15.2%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Man O War (price includes tax)
from High Noon Cannabis
18.2%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Skunk (price includes tax)
from Wavvvvvy Productions
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mango (price includes tax)
from Freeman Farms
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Marmalade (price includes tax)
from Purple Tangie Cannabis Co
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Haze (price includes tax)
from Freeman Farms
15%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Kush (price includes tax)
from Wavvvvvy Productions
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Glue Shake (price includes tax)
from Purple Tangie Cannabis Co
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Grape Sorbet Shake (price includes tax)
from Purple Tangie Cannabis Co
19.9%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Golden Goat (price includes tax)
from Wavvvvvy Production
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Widow (price includes tax)
from Purple Tangie Cannabis Co
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Widow
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zurple Punch (price includes tax)
from Purple Tangie Cannabis Co
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake (price includes tax)
from Purple Tangie Cannabis Co
27.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Kush (Tax Included)
from Freeman Farms
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel (price includes tax)
from Rocking C Farm
18.7%
THC
1.4%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
1g Durban Poison Distillate (price includes tax)
from 1937
85%
THC
15%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
1000mg Rick Simpson Oil Syringe (Tax Included)
from Treehorn Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$481 g
In-store only
Moon Rocks - Coconut
from 1937 Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$802 g
In-store only
Moon Rocks - Watermelon
from 1937 Farms
1%
THC
___
CBD
$802 g
In-store only
Double Lemon Cheesecake Moroccan Hash (price includes tax)
from Greenstone
51%
THC
___
CBD
$371 g
In-store only
Blueberry Moroccan Hash (price includes tax)
from Greenstone
51%
THC
___
CBD
$371 g
In-store only
Tincture 600mg (price includes tax)
from US Cannabis Pharma (USCP)
600mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Tincture (1:1) 600mg (price includes tax)
from US Cannabis Pharma (USCP)
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
