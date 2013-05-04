Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Oasis Cannabis Superstore is one of the largest dispensaries in not only the Denver area, but the entire United States. Our cornerstones are our absolutely massive flower selection and our dedication to the customer service experience. Come in to browse our selection of hundreds of strains from growers all across Colorado. Stay for our knowledgeable staff, our regular promotions, and our laid back atmosphere centered around you. Come in and experience the Oasis difference today.
Two locations: 44th & Sheridan and Evans & Monaco
Open 7 days a week: 9am till 10pm
44th & Sheridan open till midnight everyday except Sunday