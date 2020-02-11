JJH046 on June 18, 2020

Wow! What a fun store this is. So far I have been very impressed by Billings' dispensaries and this store continues that trend. The really cool thing about Medicine Creek is simple, the price and selection of their flower; $20 an eighth $160 an ounce with a whole bunch of strains to choose from. This selection and price combined with a relaxed, generous, friendly atmosphere and staff make for an all around good experience; plus first time customers get a certain percent (20% if I remember correctly) off your purchase so you might want to go big when visiting your first time, which I do recommend.