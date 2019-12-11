106 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 72
Show All 44
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$89
Deals
$15 Top Shelf Longmonster 1/8
Valid 2/20/2019 – 2/1/2021
Medicine Man is thrilled to announce our newest strain, Longmonster! This strain will only be sold at our Longmont location and a percentage of profits will be donated to local Longmont charities. Longmonster is a mellow Indica testing at 19% THC, it's a cross between Magic Jordan & Gupta Kush.
Cannot be combined with other deals. Tax not included. While supplies last.
$15 Top Shelf Longmonster 1/8
Valid 2/20/2019 – 2/1/2021
Medicine Man is thrilled to announce our newest strain, Longmonster! This strain will only be sold at our Longmont location and a percentage of profits will be donated to local Longmont charities. Longmonster is a mellow Indica testing at 19% THC, it's a cross between Magic Jordan & Gupta Kush.
Cannot be combined with other deals. Tax not included. While supplies last.
All Products
Chemodo Dragon
from Unknown Brand
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Mick OG
from Medicine Man
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Mick OG
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Nightmare
from Medicine Man
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Nightmare
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon BAMF
from Medicine Man
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon BAMF
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies and Cream
from Medicine Man
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Canna TSU
from Medicine Man
5%
THC
5%
CBD
CannaTSU
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Clementine Kush
from Medicine Man
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine Kush
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Dark Ops (Private Stock)
from Medicine Man
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Ops
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel
from Medicine Man
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Emerald OG (Private Stock)
from Medicine Man
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Emerald OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
G6
from Medicine Man
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
G6
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ghost Ship
from Medicine Man
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Ship
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Goat (Private Stock)
from Medicine Man
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Guptilla
from Medicine Man
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Guptilla
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Longmonster
from Medicine Man
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Longmonster
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Mustang Sally
from Medicine Man
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Mustang Sally
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Rocket Fuel
from Medicine Man
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Rocket Fuel
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Shaw #3
from Medicine Man
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Shaw #3
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Slazerbeam
from Medicine Man
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Slazerbeam
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Spec Ops
from Medicine Man
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Spec Ops
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangerine Power
from Medicine Man
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Power
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
MM x CSC Live Resin/Diamonds
from CSC
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.361 g
In-store only
Daddiri Caviar Flower
from Daddiri
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.221 g
+1 more size
In-store only
710 Labs Live Rosin
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Hulk, Watermelon Skittlez, et
Strain
Kayak Wax and Shatter
from Kayak
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue, Death Star, etc.
Strain
$20.221 g
In-store only
1 G Batch Sap
from Batch Signature Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
Chronic Creations Wax and Shatter
from Chronic Creations
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.22½ g
In-store only
Nomad
from Nomad Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.221 g
In-store only
Harmony Live
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.271 g
In-store only
Double Black Wax
from Double Black
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Variety
Strain
$20.221 g
In-store only
Incredibles Live Resin Diamonds & Badder
from Incredible Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.361 g
In-store only
CSC Wax & Shatter
from Concentrate Supply Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.221 g
In-store only
1 Gram CO2 Oil Syringe
from Keef Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
CO2 Oil
Strain
$26.271 g
In-store only
Binske Live Resin
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Live Resin
Strain
$36.41 g
In-store only
TFC Solventless Bubble Hash
from The Flower Collective
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Hash
Strain
$35.831 g
In-store only
100 mg Joygum Watermelon Spearmint
from JoyGum
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$16.99each
In-store only
100 mg Joygum blue Raspberry Lime
from JoyGum
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$16.99each
In-store only
100 mg Joygum Lemon Mint
from JoyGum
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$16.99each
In-store only
100 mg Joygum Bubba Gum
from JoyGum
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Edible
Strain
$16.99each
In-store only
10 mg Dixie Gummie
from Dixie Brands
9mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$3.24each
In-store only
123