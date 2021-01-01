91 products
Twenty Eight Gram Tuesday
Valid 1/21/2019 – 1/1/2021
Mix and Match Ounce for $130. Includes all Top Shelf and Private Stock strains.
Cannot be combined with other offers. Tax not included. Valid on Tuesday and Wednesday only.
All Products
from Medicine Man
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Chemodo Dragon
from Unknown Brand
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
from Medicine Man
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Canna Tsu
from Medicine Man
5.77%
THC
10.9%
CBD
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
from Medicine Man
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
from Medicine Man
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Poltergeist
from Medicine Man
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
from Medicine Man
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
from Medicine Man
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
from Medicine Man
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
1 Gram CO2 Oil Syringe
from Keef Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.871 g
In-store only
Green Dot Live Resin
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$35.831 g
In-store only
Craft PHO Wax
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$19.861 g
In-store only
CSC Wax & Shatter
from Concentrate Supply Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$23.891 g
In-store only
710 Labs Persy Live Rosin (Tier 4)
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.771 g
In-store only
710 Labs Live Rosin (Tier 3)
from 710 Labs
78.15%
THC
0.26%
CBD
$47.771 g
In-store only
710 Labs Persy Live Rosin (Tier 3)
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$55.731 g
In-store only
Medicine Man Live Resin
from Medicine Man
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$31.851 g
In-store only
TFC Solventless Bubble Hash
from The Flower Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.831 g
In-store only
Wax
from Medicine Man
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.921 g
In-store only
100 MG N Fuzed Sour Gummies
from NFuzed
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$10.35each
In-store only
100 mg Joygum Lemon Mint
from Joygum
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$16.72each
In-store only
100 mg Joygum Watermelon Spearmint
from Joygum
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$16.72each
In-store only
100 mg Joygum blue Raspberry Lime
from Joygum
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$16.72each
In-store only
100 mg Joygum Bubba Gum
from Joygum
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$16.72each
In-store only
20:1 Aliviar Nano Tablet
from MedPharm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$44.59each
In-store only
1:1 Aliviar Micro Tablets
from MedPharm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$26.27each
In-store only
10 mg Canyon Cultivation Sucker
from Canyon Cultivation
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$5.57each
In-store only
10 mg Canyon Cultivation Sucker 1:1 THC/CBD
from Canyon Cultivation
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$10.35each
In-store only
10 mg Cheeba Chew Taffy
from Cheeba Chews
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$5.57each
In-store only
10 mg Incredibles Boulder Bar
from Incredible Edible
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$5.57each
In-store only
10 mg Keef Cola
from Keef Brands
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$5.57each
In-store only
10 mg Pressies
from Organa Labs
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$2.39each
In-store only
10 mg Sweet Grass Kitchen Cookie
from Sweet Grass
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$3.98each
In-store only
100 mg CannaPunch
from CannaPunch
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$23.89each
In-store only
100 mg Canyon Cultivation Hard Candy
from Canyon Cultivation
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$19.9each
In-store only
100 mg Cheeba Chew Taffy
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$20.7each
In-store only
100 mg Coda Chocolate Bar
from Coda Signature
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$19.11each
In-store only
100 mg Dixie Mints
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$19.11each
In-store only
100 mg Dutch Girl Caramel Waffles
from Dutch Girl
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strain
$20.7each
In-store only
