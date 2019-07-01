137 products
Deals
Medible Monday
Valid 1/7/2019 – 1/1/2021
All edibles are buy one, get one 50% off. We have the largest variety of edibles in Colorado. Choose between an assortment of chocolates, gummies, hard candy, drinks, baked goods, tablets, taffy, and much more.
Cannot be combined with other offers. Deal valid every Monday and Wednesday.
All Products
Iron Triangle OG
from Medicine Man
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Iron Triangle
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Goat (Private Stock)
from Medicine Man
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$13.851 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dark Ops (Private Stock)
from Medicine Man
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Ops
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Emerald OG (Private Stock)
from Medicine Man
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Emerald OG
Strain
$13.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chemodo Dragon (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemodo Dragon
Strain
$11.981 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pre 98 Bubba Kush (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
7.3%
THC
14.1%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Mick OG (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Mick OG
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Nightmare (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Nightmare
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon BAMF (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon BAMF
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream (Top Shelf)
from Legends By Northwest Cannabis Solutions
23.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem 91 (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem 91
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Canna TSU (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
5.77%
THC
10.9%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$11.981 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Clementine Kush (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine Kush
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
G6 (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
G6
Strain
$11.381 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Guptilla (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Guptilla
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Mustang Sally (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Mustang Sally
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Night Nurse (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Night Nurse
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Poltergeist (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Poltergeist
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Dream (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Dream
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Rain (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Raine
Strain
$11.981 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shaw #3 (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Shaw #3
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Slazerbeam (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Slazerbeam
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Spec Ops (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Spec Ops
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangerine Power (Top Shelf)
from Medicine Man
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Power
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
6G Cannagar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$119.13each
In-store only
4G Binske Live Diamonds Bucket
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$119.13½ oz
In-store only
3.5 g Caviar Flower
from Unknown Brand
60%
THC
0%
CBD
Caviar Eighth
Strain
$51.62⅛ oz
In-store only
1G Caviar Cone
from Unknown Brand
60%
THC
0%
CBD
Caviar Cone
Strain
$19.861 g
In-store only
1G Caviar Flower
from Unknown Brand
60%
THC
0%
CBD
Caviar
Strain
$19.861 g
In-store only
1G Kaviar Joint
from Kaviar
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$23.83each
In-store only
1G CSC Wax & Shatter
from Concentrate Supply Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wax & Shatter
Strain
$15.881 g
In-store only
1G Happy Camper Wax & Shatter
from THC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wax & Shatter
Strain
$19.861 g
In-store only
1G Harmony Live Badder & Live Sugar
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wax & Shatter
Strain
$31.771 g
In-store only
1G Kayak Wax & Shatter
from Kayak Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wax & Shatter
Strain
$19.861 g
In-store only
1G Nomad Wax & Shatter
from Nomad Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wax & Shatter
Strain
$19.861 g
In-store only
1G TFC Solventless Bubble Hash
from The Flower Collective
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Hash
Strain
$36.531 g
In-store only
1G Double Black Concentrates Shatter & Wax
from Double Black Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15.881 g
In-store only
1G 710 Labs Live Rosin (Tier 3)
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55.61 g
In-store only
1G 710 Labs Live Rosin (Tier 4)
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.711 g
In-store only
