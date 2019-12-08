Recently featured on Bravo TV's SOUTHERN CHARM! Medicine Man is conveniently located in the industrial part of northeast Denver just 3 miles away from Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Medicine Man is a quick 13 miles away from DIA, making it the closest marijuana dispensary to Denver International Airport. Hop back on I-70 and you have 1.5 – 2 hours of beautiful Colorado mountain scenery before you find yourself at one of Colorado’s major ski resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Copper Mountain, Keystone, Breckenridge and Winter Park. For us, quality is a point of pride. We take great care during every step in the growing, trimming and curing process. Our goal is to produce the most consistent, safe, highest quality marijuana possible. At Medicine Man, we grow it so we know it! We have a huge selection of cannabis products including indicas, sativas, hybrids, edibles, concentrates, drinks, clones, tinctures, gear and pipes. For flower, try a standby like Canna TSU, Fruity Pebbles, or Blue Dream - or our original Mustang Sally! Canyon Cultivation, MedPharm, Organa Labs, and Binske are among our favorite edible brands. Whatever your preferred method of consumption, Medicine Man will make it possible with the best available accessories. Visit for Happy Hour 4:20-7:10pm daily, or take advantage of our incredible Daily Specials. Shatter and wax by Kayak, Craft Concentrates, Green Dot and HRVST are under $20/gram every day!