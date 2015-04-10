*** OPEN DURING ALL HOLIDAYS *** Thank you to all of our fabulous customers and vendors as this is quite the honor! https://www.leafly.com/news/headlines/leafly-list-oregon-march-2016 $8 Grams / $23 3.5 Grams (1/8ths) All Day Everyday! Our OMMP prices are some of the best in town on vapes/edibles/concentrates etc! MediGreen Collective is committed to offering the highest quality recreational marijuana at fair local prices. We obtain all of our marijuana from local Oregon recreational growers and certified recreational producers. Our medical patients are very important to us and we have some of the best OMMP prices in town. Come and take a look! We are proud to offer recreational market edibles, vape cartridges, CBD edibles (containing no THC) as well as accessories.