Medleaf - Maryland
Promotions
22% off for all veterans
Must have valid ID/DD2-14/VA card/ MVA w/ Veteran
15% off for senior citizens
Must have a valid ID
Any person involved with proof in the medicinal marijuana industry
Must show valid proof of employment (badge, ID)
As a warm welcome and thank you for choosing MedLeaf to serve your needs, all first-time Patients will receive a 20% discount on purchases.
Must be a first-time patient to Med Leaf. Cannot be combined with other daily discounts, weekly or special sales.*
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.