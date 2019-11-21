Follow
MedMar Chicago
Deals
30% Off Your First Visit!
Welcome to MedMar! We're glad you're here. Enjoy 30% off your purchase for your first visit to our dispensary.
Valid only while supplies last. Not to be combined with any other offers or discounts. Please see store for complete details.
All Products
Birthday Cake 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
18.17%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Granola Funk 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
25.11%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Crasher 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
24.49%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Mob Boss 1g
from Unknown Brand
22.32%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Granola Funk 1g
from Unknown Brand
24.39%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Orange Herijuana 3.5g
from RYTHM
17.37%
THC
13.21%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Herijuana 3.5g
from RYTHM
13.89%
THC
10.81%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresco Cookies 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
19.39%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Mag Landrace 3.5g
from GOLDLEAF
26.09%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Bubba Diagonal 1g
from Unknown Brand
20.83%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Birthday Cake 1g
from Unknown Brand
18.17%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Lavender Jones 3.5g
from RYTHM
25.98%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Humble Pie 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
26.02%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Lime Sorbet 1g
from RESERVE
23.14%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Star Killer 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
23.55%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Mag Landrace 3.5g
from GOLDLEAF
27.72%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Mob Boss 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
22.32%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Ray Charles 3.5
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
White Harmony 3.5g
from GOLDLEAF
12.1%
THC
11.62%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Punch 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
27.15%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Chunky Diesel 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Cheese 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
23.57%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Blackberry Web 2:1 CBD 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
10.55%
THC
18.75%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Gobstopper 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
16.76%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
G6 3.5g
from GOLDLEAF
26.47%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Thai 1g
from Unknown Brand
17.57%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
London Bridge 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
26.75%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purple 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
27.63%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Headband 3.5g
from RYTHM
17.39%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
GG #4 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
27.45%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Cheese 3.5g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
23.57%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
22.85%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
China Berry 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
25.77%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Mag Landrace 3.5g
from GOLDLEAF
26.69%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Bruce Banner 1.0 1g
from Unknown Brand
25.48%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Thunder Cookies 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
28.31%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Sugar Plum Sunset Live Resin Sugar 1g
from RESERVE
61.96%
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Colombian Gold Shatter 1g
from Unknown Brand
82.49%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
G6 Sunrock Shatter 1g
from Native Extracts
84.1%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
GG#4 Live Resin Sauce 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
63.37%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
