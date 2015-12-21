windychicity
I’ve been a member of MedMar for about a year. This place used to be great until Cresco bought them. They used to have great deals ($25 off for every $500 spent & 10% off all online orders over 200). They recently stopped both of these programs without any notice! Any normal company would send out an email. Instead I found out in person when I didn’t get my $25 off (they offered me a Cresco sticker instead). They started removing lots of non-fresco product too (go figure). I’ll be changing dispensaries so I don’t have to deal with this anymore. Don’t join this dispensary!