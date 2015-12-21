igs9 on July 31, 2019

It used to be a great, patient centered dispensary. It isn’t anymore. The staff turnover has been huge, to say the least, and no one knows the patients, and they don’t even seem to make an effort. You better know what you need because it is more like a CVS than a cannabis dispensary. I have been given wrong information regarding the supply of medications and had to have growers contact the dispensary to clarify. They have not even attempted to get or offer an alternative of a medication needed for a specific medical condition for a patient who is extremely sensitive and has trouble with other strains. No empathy. The care and dedication we experienced as new patients (there is two of us) two years ago is gone. E-mails and phone calls aren’t answered in a timely manner either. If you ask when something will arrive they get irritated with you. It was close to home, and one of us can’t drive due to medical conditions so that was important to us, but it makes no sense to continue in a place that doesn’t seem to care about its patients and their needs. One of us switched dispensary last month and the other requested to switch today. I believe better customer service practices need to be put into place if MedMar wants to keep its clients loyalty. There is too much aggravation everywhere to get it at the dispensary as well, and it is very frustrating that the stock keeps shrinking, and that you are not willing to go the extra mile for patients who need something to try to get it. If a specific medication is needed for a specific medical condition you should attempt to help, or at least to provide alternatives. Hope you train all your new staff to become better at what they do, and you put back in place the discounts you took away. We patients can go elsewhere, but it is just sad that you no longer seem to care.