Tinman867 on October 30, 2019

Atmosphere was just...eh... Competition among other sales personnel was evident to the customer (perhaps shared incentives with make it/break it sales goals). Variation between product lines was a bit confusing, and seemed to be repetitive in effects rendered. I say all of that to say that the medical marijuana industry is still evolving, and every dispensary chain is different; hence, the variables mentioned. Overall, Arlen saved the day on my return trip, and made a repeat customer! While product lines may be confusing, among dispensaries, Arlen's description of each particular strain was spot on! Highly recommend!