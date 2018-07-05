The best dispensary in Downtown Las Vegas, MedMen provides a wide range of high-quality CBD and THC cannabis products. Anyone looking for a marijuana store near DTLV will find what they need at MedMen. With knowledgeable sales associates and a safe, inviting atmosphere, we are your go-to cannabis shop for vapes, flower, topicals, edibles, gummies, tinctures, balms and more. We offer free pedicab rides to the dispensary. Call (480) 435-6261 to get picked up from your location or hail one when you see them around town.