Danielparsley on April 9, 2019

This is the closest dispensary to the Fremont strip, so my expectations were reserved when I selected it, but I was immediately surprised by the attentiveness of the employees. I felt welcome and the store was well lit with great music and an amazing selection of all things cannabis. There are many premium offerings, but I love that they also have a few value strains for those balling on a budget. I will be shopping here again.