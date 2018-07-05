Simon42079
Max was an amazing and patient budtender. He explained so much and showed us every option of our interests. Great place!
4.8
10 reviews
I can’t recommend this place enough. I called before I went just to check out their current specials and Thomas was incredibly helpful. They offer free Uber rides there, which is great. James and Kerry were very friendly and knowledgeable. Definitely will return.
We're thrilled to hear you had a great experience with us and we look forward to seeing you again soon!
Christinia was awesome.. had best deals by far an this is my 6th dispensary so far.. im bout to go back here in a minute.. bogo is great deal
We're thrilled to hear you had a great experience with us and we look forward to seeing you again soon! You might also be interested in our new rewards program called MedMen Buds!
I'm all about customer service and Kerry delivered. Thanks for your help and I'll be back soon. Thanks
We're so glad to hear this and thank you for your support! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
They have one of the best selections of Cannabiotix flower in Las Vegas, pricey but you get what you pay for! Nice setup and customer service was good
We're thrilled to hear you had a great experience with us and we look forward to seeing you again soon!
Extremely kind and knowledgeable(:
We're so happy to hear this! Thank you for your support and we look forward to seeing you again soon.
This is the closest dispensary to the Fremont strip, so my expectations were reserved when I selected it, but I was immediately surprised by the attentiveness of the employees. I felt welcome and the store was well lit with great music and an amazing selection of all things cannabis. There are many premium offerings, but I love that they also have a few value strains for those balling on a budget. I will be shopping here again.
Hi Daniel! Thank you so much for your support and for stopping by. We look forward to seeing you again soon!
Fantastic option if you are in downtown Las Vegas. Great staff, great products. Bianca was wonderful to work with.
Thank you so much! We're so glad to hear it.
Best weed ever. Most vist
Thank you! We appreciate your support.
Great place great customer service definitely coming back before i leave
We're so glad you enjoyed your visit! Thanks for stopping by.