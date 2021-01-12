MedMen Las Vegas – Paradise (Paradise & Harmon) (MED)
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
MedMen Las Vegas – Paradise (Paradise & Harmon) (MED)
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
4503 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
License 34652970986411553293
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-2am
8am-2am
8am-2am
8am-2am
8am-2am
8am-2am
8am-2am
Photos of MedMen Las Vegas – Paradise (Paradise & Harmon) (MED)
Show all photos