MedMen Long Island - Lake Success (Marcus Ave)
(516) 882-1934
35 products
Last updated:
Deals
PRODUCT PRICE DECREASE
We are proud to announce that as of October 1, 2019 our prices for LuxLyte product have dropped! - LuxLyte Sublingual Drops & Gel Capsules are $37 - LuxLyte Vape Pens are $54 Check out our new prices by clicking on the menu tab!
All Products
LuxLyte - Harmony Pen
from Unknown Brand
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$54Pen
In-store only
LuxLyte - Awake Pen
from Unknown Brand
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$54Pen
In-store only
LuxLyte - Calm Pen
from Unknown Brand
98%
THC
2%
CBD
$54Pen
In-store only
LuxLyte - Sleep Pen
from Unknown Brand
99%
THC
1%
CBD
$54Pen
In-store only
Yellow 1:15 Oral Solution
from PharmaCann
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$125each
In-store only
Pharmacann Green 1:1 ES Capsules #20
from PharmaCann
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$90each
In-store only
PharmaCann Lime 1:4 Oral Solution
from PharmaCann
20%
THC
80%
CBD
$70Bottle
In-store only
Papa & Barkley CBD 30 Count Capsules (Hemp)
from Papa & Barkley
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$60Bottle
In-store only
PharmaCann Green 1:1 Oral Solution
from PharmaCann
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$70Bottle
In-store only
LuxLyte - Sleep Drops
from Unknown Brand
99%
THC
1%
CBD
$37Bottle
In-store only
LuxLyte - Calm Drops
from Unknown Brand
98%
THC
2%
CBD
$37Bottle
In-store only
LuxLyte - Awake Drops
from Unknown Brand
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$37Bottle
In-store only
LuxLyte - Harmony Drops
from Unknown Brand
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$37Bottle
In-store only
LuxLyte - Wellness Drops
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
100%
CBD
$37Bottle
In-store only
PharmaCann Blue 20:1 Regular Strength Capsule #60
from PharmaCann
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$80Bottle
In-store only
LuxLyte - Awake Gel Capsules
from Unknown Brand
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$37Bottle
In-store only
LuxLyte - Wellness Gel Capsules
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
100%
CBD
$37Bottle
In-store only
LuxLyte - Harmony Gel Capsules
from Unknown Brand
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$37Bottle
In-store only
LuxLyte - Sleep Gel Capsules
from Unknown Brand
99%
THC
1%
CBD
$37Bottle
In-store only
MedMen Red Yoga Mat
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29each
In-store only
OLEO Instant Raspberry Mix - Single Serving
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5each
In-store only
MedMen Lighter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$2each
In-store only
CBD BATH BOMB COMBO PACK
from CBD for Life
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$42each
In-store only
Apothecanna Extra Strength Body Oil 1OZ (Hemp)
from Apothecanna
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Apothecanna Extra Strength Body Creme 8OZ (Hemp)
from Apothecanna
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Apothecanna Extra Strength Body Creme 2OZ (Hemp)
from Apothecanna
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Apothecanna Extra Strength Body Spray 2OZ (Hemp)
from Apothecanna
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$38each
In-store only
Papa & Barkley CBD Drops - 30 ML (Hemp)
from Papa & Barkley
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Papa & Barkley CBD Drops - 15 ML (Hemp)
from Papa & Barkley
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
Papa & Barkley CBD Balm (Hemp)
from Papa & Barkley
0mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
MedMen Battery
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
OLEO CBD Tea Mix - Tangerine
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
OLEO CBD Tea Mix - Raspberry
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
OLEO CBD Tea Mix - Passion Fruit
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
OLEO CBD Instant Coconut Mix
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$5each
In-store only