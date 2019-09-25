Visit MedMen Pensacola to shop a wide selection of premium cannabis. Explore vapes, flower, edibles, extracts and more with the help of our knowledgeable, trained associates and in-store technology. Earn MedMen Buds rewards points with every purchase. Not a member yet? Sign up in-store today. Follow us on Instagram @ShopMedMen MedMen Pensacola is available for medical cannabis sales. Please bring a valid form of ID verifying you are 21+ and a valid medical marijuana prescription.