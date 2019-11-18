Follow
MedMen Sarasota (Main St.)
(941) 343-8599
48 products
New Patient Discount
Now For a Limited Time New Patients get a 25% Discount!
All Products
[Statemade] - Ebb Pen - 500mg
from MedMen
80.6%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
[Statemade] - Joy Pen - 500mg
from MedMen
83.42%
THC
3.7%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
[Statemade] - Max Pen -500mg
from MedMen
86.79%
THC
0.65%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
[Statemade] - One Pen - 500mg
from MedMen
46.47%
THC
44.13%
CBD
Special Sauce
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
[Statemade] - Zen Pen - 500mg
from MedMen
81.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Nurse Jackie
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
[Statemade] - ZZZ Pen - 500mg
from MedMen
82.93%
THC
0.42%
CBD
Nurse Jackie
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
LuxLyte - 1:1 Pen (CBD:THC) - 300mg
from MedMen
47.82%
THC
47.82%
CBD
Special Sauce
Strain
$32300 MG
In-store only
LuxLyte - Sativa 1:20 Pen (CBD:THC) - 300mg
from MedMen
78.43%
THC
3.8%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$32300 MG
In-store only
MedMen - Hybrid - .25g Disposable
from MedMen
76.82%
THC
12.9%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$29.25/gram
In-store only
MedMen - Hybrid - .5g Cartridge
from MedMen
86.55%
THC
1.42%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$37½ g
In-store only
MedMen - Hybrid - .5g Disposable
from MedMen
79.52%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$52½ g
In-store only
MedMen - Hybrid - 1g Cartridge
from MedMen
82.64%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Quantum Kush
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
MedMen - Indica - .25g Disposable
from MedMen
79.53%
THC
0.44%
CBD
Mr. Nice
Strain
$29.25/G
In-store only
MedMen - Indica - .5g Cartridge
from MedMen
79.53%
THC
2.2%
CBD
Mr. Nice
Strain
$37½ g
In-store only
MedMen - Indica - .5g Disposable
from MedMen
79.53%
THC
0.44%
CBD
Mr. Nice
Strain
$52½ g
In-store only
MedMen - Indica - 1g Cartridge
from MedMen
83.49%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
MedMen - Indica Dominant - .25g Disposable
from MedMen
79.79%
THC
0.27%
CBD
$29.25/G
In-store only
MedMen - Indica Dominant - .5g Cartridge
from MedMen
78.88%
THC
0.54%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$37½ g
In-store only
MedMen - Indica Dominant - .5g Disposable
from MedMen
81.44%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$52½ g
In-store only
MedMen - Indica Dominant - 1g Cartridge
from MedMen
85.34%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
MedMen - Sativa - .25g Disposable
from MedMen
78.87%
THC
0.23%
CBD
$29.25/G
In-store only
MedMen - Sativa - .5g Cartridge
from MedMen
85.16%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$37½ g
In-store only
MedMen - Sativa - .5g Disposable
from MedMen
85.67%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Mr. Nice
Strain
$52½ g
In-store only
MedMen - Sativa - 1g Cartridge
from MedMen
83.83%
THC
0.42%
CBD
Quantum Kush
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
MedMen - Sativa Dominant - .25g Disposable
from MedMen
82.52%
THC
0.39%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$29.25/G
In-store only
MedMen - Sativa Dominant - .5g Cartridge
from MedMen
81.09%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$37½ g
In-store only
MedMen - Sativa Dominant - .5g Disposable
from MedMen
71.72%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$52½ g
In-store only
MedMen - Sativa Dominant - 1g Cartridge
from MedMen
82.97%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Quantum Kush
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
[Statemade] - Max Tincture - 30ml
from MedMen
150.77mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$3530 ml
In-store only
[Statemade] - Joy Tincture - 30ml
from MedMen
153.05mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$3530 ml
In-store only
[Statemade] - CBD Tincture - 30ml
from MedMen
0mg
THC
157mg
CBD
$3530 ml
In-store only
[Statemade] - Zen Tincture - 30ml
from MedMen
153.05mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$3530 ml
In-store only
[Statemade] - One Tincture - 30ml
from MedMen
79.8mg
THC
71.82mg
CBD
$3530 ml
In-store only
[Statemade] - ZZZ Tincture - 30ml
from MedMen
151.91mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$3530 ml
In-store only
[Statemade] - Ebb Tincture - 30ml
from MedMen
150.2mg
THC
7.7mg
CBD
$3530 ml
In-store only
LuxLyte - 1:1 Drops (CBD:THC) - 30 ml
from MedMen
51.2%
THC
48.8%
CBD
$2530 ml
In-store only
LuxLyte - 1:0 Drops (CBD:THC) - 30ml
from MedMen
0.06%
THC
0.48%
CBD
$2530 ml
In-store only
LuxLyte - 1:20 Drops (CBD:THC) - 30ml
from MedMen
0.51%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$2530 ml
In-store only
LuxLyte - 1:50 Drops (CBD:THC) - 30ml
from MedMen
0.53%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$2530 ml
In-store only
LuxLyte - 1:50 Gel Capsules (CBD:THC) - 30 gels
from MedMen
162.18mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
12