LizOrella on April 26, 2020

I love this Medman and have been buying from this location for over three years. The staff, Kyra, Cody, Miles, Augist, Lara, Jordan and Brett K are the nicest group of people. They are always courteous, happy, informative, and always have an answer for any problem I bring to them. Brett even offered to talk to my alcoholic son to see if he could help. These folks are so sweet and kind but also extremely knowledgeable. Please give them all my regards!