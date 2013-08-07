stewguy
4.6
1845 reviews
I love this Medman and have been buying from this location for over three years. The staff, Kyra, Cody, Miles, Augist, Lara, Jordan and Brett K are the nicest group of people. They are always courteous, happy, informative, and always have an answer for any problem I bring to them. Brett even offered to talk to my alcoholic son to see if he could help. These folks are so sweet and kind but also extremely knowledgeable. Please give them all my regards!
Avoid
They had no 420 deals and put nothing on Leafly.
Would love to see the look on their faces when they close up shop for good. Their to good for a menu to be placed online and have no explanations. Point well taken ill take my business elsewhere and keep an eye out for when your closing for good.
What? No menu? Just lost a customer.
came here for the first time today it was quick and easy. found exactly what I was looking for. the potent planet flower is great. only bad part was there was no menu on leafly had to go to the website and that didnt seem up to date because it listed more than what was in store
I went from loving this place to hating it. No menu on Leafly and they can't even explain why every other Medmen keeps their menu up to date but they don't even have one. Even their medmen.com website doesn't list the correct menu so you can't even do a proper phone order. Nothing but to do but not visit this place anymore, shame. :/
Guess they are too good to put up a menu. Menus help your patients get a view of whats available before they drive to you.Just some food for thought.
The staff made all the difference It’s a fast in and out with everything I need with no rush to hurry up it’s all very friendly and fabulous