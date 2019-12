Now delivers, free for a limited time. Accepts online orders from 8am - 9:15pm. Earn MedMen Buds rewards points with every purchase. Not a member yet? Sign up in-store or with your delivery driver today. Shop now at MedMen.com/Delivery. Visit MedMen Abbot Kinney to shop a wide selection of premium cannabis. Explore vapes, flower, edibles, extracts and more with the help of our knowledgeable, trained associates and in-store technology. Follow us on Instagram @ShopMedMen