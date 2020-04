GreenLine Delivery SoCal - delivering only the finest products, grown by the most reputable farmers.

Our weed delivery service provides premium cannabis products to consumers across Southern California - Los Angeles to Venice Beach, Beverly Hills to Orange County - flowers, extracts, edibles, topicals, tinctures and vape carts.

Top genetics like OG kush, haze, gelato, cookies and wedding cake, brought right to your home or office discreetly by an industry professional. Our growers specialize in genetics, benchmarked product and effects based classifications. Whether you are looking for help with insomnia, epilepsy, arthritis, PTSD, anxiety, migraines, neurological disorders or just recreational use... let our experts point you in the right direction - whatever your needs are, we will walk you through the best options on the market.

GreenLine Delivery SoCal is fully licensed and complaint with all California's Bureau of Cannabis Control rules and regulations as they pertain to the California cannabis market for adult-use and medicinal patients. Adult-Use Non-Storefront C12-0000232-LIC