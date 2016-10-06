Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
outstanding service and product. will be coming back. thanks guys.
Lansingreviewer
on May 9, 2018
The prices on dab were different than when I went in, a $20 dollar g was 30. The free preroll is fan leaf and not recommended on buying them.
muse9
on November 14, 2017
I cant wait to go back. My budtender knew more than anyone ive ever met.. they answered all my high maintenance questions! THEY WERE GREAT!!
Dreadheadzjtc
on May 15, 2017
Awesome deals on oz's and delicious edibles
DeadHead93
on February 6, 2017
Stopped by the other day, Great quality of meds right now. all for a reasonable price. 30 a eighth across the board. the service was excellent i had fun talking with the 2 guys.im a variety man and they had variety. really healthy buds too.i hate when bags are pre weighed..you don't find that here.. I reccomend the Purple Blue.!
TrikhomaWonder
on November 14, 2016
The staff here are real kool. Knowledgeable of the flowers and have a variety of strains! A comfortable atmosphere with good pricing and generous weigh outs! Strains are great and definitely worth the visit. The 5$ grammers are just what they are..pretty decent korn too (Mexican Swagg) The 10$ grams are well worth it and anything above that is definitely worth the price. Gave me a generous hand for being a first time visitor.