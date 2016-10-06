TrikhomaWonder on November 14, 2016

The staff here are real kool. Knowledgeable of the flowers and have a variety of strains! A comfortable atmosphere with good pricing and generous weigh outs! Strains are great and definitely worth the visit. The 5$ grammers are just what they are..pretty decent korn too (Mexican Swagg) The 10$ grams are well worth it and anything above that is definitely worth the price. Gave me a generous hand for being a first time visitor.