About this dispensary
Megan's Organic Market - SLO (NOW OPEN!)
OPEN NOW Hello and welcome to Megan’s Organic Market (MOM), SLO's first cannabis market! Megan’s Organic Market was founded in 2013 by Megan and Eric as a response to the lack of verifiably organic medicine available to the medical cannabis community. Our mission is to improve the health of our community by providing safe and reliable access to quality cannabis and by striving to be the best customer service professionals in the industry. We are Making Cannabis Wholesome!