Mesa Organics+ seeks out the finest cannabis products available, maintains the strictest quality standards in the industry, and has an unshakable commitment to compliance. Every day, we open our doors hoping to do two things: share innovative products with our customers to improve their quality of life and help make the world a little better. Most of our customers have never tried cannabis products because they were raised to believe this amazing plant had no benefits. Times have changed. Our Mission: To grow, distribute and sell the finest cannabis and infused-products with an enduring commitment to promote healthy living and business practices that respect the Earth and environment. We operate in a manner that actively recognizes the central role that business plays in society by initiating innovative ways to improve the quality of life for people and their pets.