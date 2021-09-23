Meta Cannabis Supply Co - Selkirk
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Meta Cannabis Supply Co - Selkirk
We are cannabis culture focused on reaching a deeper perspective, providing an enhanced experience in all we do. Retailing top-shelf quality cannabis and accessories in transformative spaces. Catering to education seekers, those who dig deep and stay curious. We serve cannabis aficionados, the canna-novices and everyone between. We are META.
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
366 Main St #102, Selkirk, MB
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-6pm
Photos of Meta Cannabis Supply Co - Selkirk
Show all photos