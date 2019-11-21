Follow
$0
$340
Deals
Thursday, November 21st
Valid 11/21/2019 – 11/22/2019
BOGO FLAV Gummies 100mg 2/$12.50 300mg 2/$25 $6 - 100mg Tru Infusion Brownies Select 150mg Gummies 2$22 Select Elite Weekenders 2/$35 Select Elite 2-4-6-8 Cartridge Deal Flower **$50 Buy a Quarter, Get a Quarter Back!** $45 Popcorn ½ oz’s (select strains, WSL) $60 Supreme ½ oz’s (select strains, WSL) $75 ½ oz’s (select strains, WSL)
WSL
Thursday, November 21st
Valid 11/21/2019 – 11/22/2019
WSL
Staff picks
Tryke Budder - Gorilla Smack
from Tryke Companies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Smack
Strain
$32.51 gram
$32.51 gram
Tryke Budder - Khalifa Kush
from Tryke Companies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Khalifa Kush
Strain
$32.51 gram
$32.51 gram
Tru Infusion 100mg Sativa Brownie
from TRU Infusion
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$7.5each
$7.5each
Tru Infusion 100mg Indica Brownie
from TRU Infusion
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
indica
Strain
$7.5each
$7.5each
Tru Infusion 1:1 100mg Brownie
from TRU Infusion
50%
THC
50%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$7.5each
$7.5each
Flav Gummies - Apple Belts 100mg
from Flav
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$12.5each
$12.5each
Flav Gummies - Apple Rings 100mg
from Flav
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$12.5each
$12.5each
Flav Gummies - Blueberry Belts 100mg
from Flav
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$12.5each
$12.5each
Tryke Shatter - Lemonage (S/H)
from Tryke Companies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonage
Strain
$32.51 gram
$32.51 gram
All Products
Sensi Star (Popcorn) (I)
from N/A
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
$851 ounce
Granola Funk (Diamond) (H)
from Tryke Companies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$69¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2291 ounce
SFV OG (Diamond) (S/H)
from Item 9 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$69¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2291 ounce
Purple Starburst (Platinum) (I/H)
from Nature's AZ Medicines
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Starburst
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$59¼ ounce
$109½ ounce
$2091 ounce
Sweet Black Angel (Popcorn) (I)
from N/A
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Black Angel
Strain
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
$851 ounce
Mimosa (Diamond) (H)
from N/A
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$69¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2291 ounce
Under Cover Kush (Platinum) (H)
from Nature's AZ Medicines
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Under Cover Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$59¼ ounce
$109½ ounce
$2091 ounce
The REM (Supreme) (H)
from Nature's AZ Medicines
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The REM
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$89½ ounce
$1751 ounce
*Platinum Tryke Popcorn 1/2 Sale - Gelato (H)
from Tryke Companies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$75½ ounce
$75½ ounce
*Platinum Tryke Popcorn 1/2 Sale - Lemonage (S/H)
from Tryke Companies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonage
Strain
$75½ ounce
$75½ ounce
*Platinum Tryke Popcorn 1/2 Sale - Elmer's Glue (H)
from Tryke Companies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Elmer's Glue
Strain
$75½ ounce
$75½ ounce
Jack Herer (Platinum) (S)
from N/A
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$59¼ ounce
$109½ ounce
$2091 ounce
Watermelon Zum Zum (Diamond) (H)
from Item 9 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Zum Zum
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$69¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2291 ounce
Bruce Banner (Supreme) (S/H)
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$89½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Love Triangle (Diamond) (H)
from Item 9 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Love Triangle
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$69¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2291 ounce
The Sweeties (Supreme) (H)
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The Sweeties
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$89½ ounce
$1751 ounce
G-13 Haze (Prime) (S/H)
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
G13 Haze
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$69½ ounce
$1291 ounce
*$60 Half oz Special* Sunny D (S/H)
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunny D
Strain
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
*$60 Half oz Special* Headspace (Supreme) (S)
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Headspace
Strain
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
Banana Hammock (Supreme) (I/H)
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Hammock R1
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$89½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Cherry Punch (Platinum) (I/H)
from Nature's AZ Medicines
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$59¼ ounce
$109½ ounce
$2091 ounce
DJ SHort Blueberry (Prime) (I)
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$69½ ounce
$1291 ounce
Grim DJ OG (Supreme) (H)
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grim DJ OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$89½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Peyote Cookie (Platinum) (I)
from Nature's AZ Medicines
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$59¼ ounce
$109½ ounce
$2091 ounce
Scott's OG (Supreme) (I/H)
from N/A
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Scott's OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$89½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Banana Punch (Diamond) (H)
from Kind Medicine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch #9
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$69¼ ounce
$119½ ounce
$2291 ounce
*$60 Half oz Special* The Sweeties (I/H)
from Sunday Goods
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The Sweeties
Strain
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
*$60 Half oz Special* The Vision (H)
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The Vision
Strain
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
OG Pie Breath (Supreme) (H)
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Pie Breath
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$89½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Dragon Fruit (Prime) (H)
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon Fruit
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$69½ ounce
$1291 ounce
Emerald City Kush (Prime) (H)
from Copperstate Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Emerald City Kush
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$69½ ounce
$1291 ounce
