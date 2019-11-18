Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
BOGO all MOXIE Cartridges & Dab Jars! Plus, 100mg Tru Infusion Brownies for only $6! Available in Indica, Sativa, and 1:1!
About
Metro Meds is now open Early and open Late!
Monday - Sunday 8am-9:45pm
Effective 2/4/19 only valid AZ MMJ card holders will be allowed to enter the Metro Meds Lobby. Security will be checking cards at the door.
***FIRST TIME PATIENTS: **
First Time Patients receive an extra 30% off their entire order on top of other discounts available. (Excluding BOGOs, Vendor Day Deals, and Glassware)
*****EVERYDAY DEALS*********
20% off all concentrates & cartridges
20% off Edibles
20% off CBD Products
45% off Glassware and Pipes
Welcome to Metro Meds Dispensary. We are Proud to be one of Arizona’s premier state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries. We offer the premier experience for our patients through care, education, honesty and transparency in a clean and professional environment. We offer only the highest quality medication for our patients, with a wide selection of flower, edibles, concentrates, topicals, and CBD products for patients and their animals. Our Pricing is unmatched, Our FLOWER DEALS ARE UNBEATABLE & our Customer Service is top notch! Stop by and check us out. We are located right across from Metro Center Mall off I-17 and Peoria!
Check us out online or click below to view our current menu
[http://metromeds.com/menu/](http://metromeds.com/menu/)