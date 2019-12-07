Offering pickup
Metropolitan Wellness Center
Free 1/2 Gram Pre-Rolled Joint for First Time Patients!
Valid 3/12/2019
First time visits to MWC get a free 1/2 gram pre-rolled joint of their choice when spending over $50.
You must be a new patient to MWC to get this deal.
Citrus Tango CBD
from District Growers
9.5%
THC
11.05%
CBD
Citrus Tango CBD
Strain
$59⅛ ounce
$59⅛ ounce
Charlottes Web x Harle-Tsu
from District Cannabis
1%
THC
21%
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Lemon Crush
from Abatin Wellness
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Crush
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Deep Line Alchemy #7
from District Cannabis
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Deep Line Alchemy
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Lemon Royale #9
from District Cannabis
30%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$59⅛ ounce
Lemon Royal #8
from District Cannabis
27%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$59⅛ ounce
Dread Bread
from Apelles Cultivation
22.1%
THC
1%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Zurple Punch
from Liberty
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Zurple Punch
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Blueberry Haze
from Capitol City Cultivation
21%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Ground: Apple Pie
from Organic Wellness
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ ounce
$42⅛ ounce
AK-47
from Center City Cultivation
20%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Savage Squeezins #1
from District Cannabis
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon G
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Goji OG
from Apelles Cultivation
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Sour Diesel
from District Cannabis (Phyto)
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Savage Squeezins #4
from District Cannabis
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon G
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Mother Smuckers
from District Growers
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Mother Smuckers
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
Lemon Royale #10
from District Cannabis
31%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
Pincher's Creek
from Abatin Wellness
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Sunflower Blue (CBD)
from Abatin Wellness
7%
THC
11%
CBD
Sunflower Blue
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
District Cakes
from Abatin Wellness
11.7%
THC
6.3%
CBD
District Cakes
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Deep Line Alchemy #8
from District Cannabis
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Deep Line Alchemy
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Blue Dream
from Center City Cultivation
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Blue Cheese
from Capital City Cultivation
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
Classic OG Kush
from Abatin Wellness
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Lucid Dream
from Capital City Cultivation
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucid Dream
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
Grandaddy Purp
from Capital City Cultivation
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Grand Doggy Purps
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Lemon Wedding Cake
from Abatin Wellness
7.7%
THC
11.9%
CBD
Lemon Wedding Cake
Strain
$49⅛ ounce
$49⅛ ounce
Sunflower Black
from Abatin Wellness
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunflower Black
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Cherry Chem #7
from District Cannabis
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$59⅛ ounce
Citrus Farmer
from Center City Cultivation
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Do-Si-Dos #9
from Capital City Cultivation
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Grapefruit #4
from Alternative Solutions
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Humble Pie
from Capital City Cultivation
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Grandpa’s Breath
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Lemon Cookies
from Abatin Wellness
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cookies
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Loud Mouth #3
from Center City Cultivation
24%
THC
1%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Classic Cookies
from Abatin Wellness
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Classic Trainwreck
from Abatin Wellness
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$55⅛ ounce
Gelato Cake
from District Cannabis
27.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Cake
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$59⅛ ounce
Harlox
from Apelles Cultivation
7.1%
THC
9.7%
CBD
Harlox
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$49⅛ ounce
Sour Diesel #4
from Capital City Cultivation
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$59⅛ ounce
