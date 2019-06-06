Rdzbarger on July 30, 2019

Great people with a great selection . I drive about 3 hours one way to visit this dispensary. The tenders always make sure to listen to your needs as to try and get the best product to you for the best price . What sold me on this place was the first time there the tender after taking my order trimmed even the tinniest of stems and commented “ I want to make sure you get as much flower as possible for your money “ Which meant to me they cared .