Lots to choose from and budtender was super chill and knowledgeable about the products! My fave new spot! We will definitely be going here at least once a month.
Rdzbarger
on July 30, 2019
Great people with a great selection . I drive about 3 hours one way to visit this dispensary. The tenders always make sure to listen to your needs as to try and get the best product to you for the best price . What sold me on this place was the first time there the tender after taking my order trimmed even the tinniest of stems and commented “ I want to make sure you get as much flower as possible for your money “ Which meant to me they cared .
dthompson116
on July 27, 2019
a
TC14
on July 27, 2019
I had an amazing experience, bud is very food and prices are honestly very good! I was charged for the free gram I was supposed to get. But overall I 100% recommend this place and will be back