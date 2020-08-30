OPENING SPECIALS Penny 8ths, when you spend $100 VETERANS 10% Discount MEDICAL PATIENTS 15% Card Holder Discount SENIOR 65 10% Discount PENNY PRE-ROLL Receive a Penny Pre-Roll when you: Signup for our Loyalty Program Leave us a Weedmaps, Leafly or Google Review *limit 1 review per platform, ssavehow your budtender upon checkout* Michigan's innovative cannabis retail experience with curated selections, neighborly service and inspiring standards. Michigan Supply & Provisions is a family of dispensaries that share the same ethos and mission: to supply and provide high quality, safe and reliable cannabis products to patients and customers in Michigan